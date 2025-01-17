Peterborough Cathedral raises £38,000 in just five days of crisis appeal as Bishop lends her support

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:27 BST
The total target is £300,000.

Peterborough Cathedral’s “Cathedral in Crisis” campaign has seen an extraordinary outpouring of support so far.

Just five days into the appeal, an impressive £38,000 has been raised.

On Monday, the cathedral launched its appeal with a warning that without raising £300,000 by the end of March, it may no longer be able to keep its doors seven days a week.

Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal - Dennis Jones, Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambs and Pboro, North West Cambs MP Sam Carling and Faustina Yang from the Chinese Community. Photo: David Lowndes.Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal - Dennis Jones, Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambs and Pboro, North West Cambs MP Sam Carling and Faustina Yang from the Chinese Community. Photo: David Lowndes.
The campaign has struck a chord across the country, with many early offers of support. The issue has also been raised in parliament by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Peterborough Cathedral’s Head of Fundraising, Anna Bentley expressed her gratitude: “We are truly humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support for the campaign.

This Cathedral has been at the heart of our city for over 900 years and thanks to our incredible donors and advocates like Andrew Pakes and many others, we are confident we can secure its future.”

The “Cathedral in Crisis” campaign aims to address the financial challenges posed by the rising costs of maintenance, conservation, staffing and energy.

The Bishop of Peterborough Debbie Sellin has now thrown her support behind the campaign. She added: “For centuries, Peterborough Cathedral has maintained a practice of daily prayer and worship. You can sense that when you come in. It’s a place of peace and we long for everyone to come.

“Whether you have faith or not, anybody can come and find comfort at difficult times in life. We want it to be open every single day so that whoever you are, you can come in and enjoy that sense of prayer that is rooted in the walls of this building.”

Donations to the “Cathedral in Crisis” campaign can be made via:

https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis

- By cash in the Cathedral

- By sending a cheque to the Cathedral Office: Cathedral Office, Minster Precincts, Peterborough PE1 1XS

