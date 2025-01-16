Peterborough Cathedral's financial plight raised in parliament by MP Andrew Pakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP for Peterborough Andrew Pakes has raised the issue of Peterborough Cathedral’s cash crisis in parliament this afternoon (January 16).

Mr Pakes has been a strong advocate for the Cathedral, both before and after the launch of the crisis appeal to raise £300,000.

If the money is not raised, the Cathedral may have to consider closing for several days a week or begin charging for entry.

Mr Pakes spoke of the Cathedral and its importance in parliament on Thursday and asked for the government to ensure that support schemes for such buildings would be further debated in parliament.

Andrew Pakes at Peterborough Cathedral.

He also made reference to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who spent time in his youth as a Chorister at Peterborough Cathedral.

Mr Pakes said: “We are a proud cathedral city.

"Everyone in Peterborough has a story to tell about our Cathedral, whether it’s attending a carol service , going to a graduation, a community event or even remember the Foreign Secretary singing as a chorister when he was a schoolboy!

“For over 900 years, our Cathedral has been there for us and now- in the words of The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, our Dean- we need to be there for the Cathedral because it has a funding crisis.

“Can I also the Leader of the House if she will join me in wishing well the Cathedral in this appeal and the ensure we have time in this house to debate these wonderful, wonderful assets, which are not just of local importance but national assets to our heritage.

In response, Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP said: “I strongly support what the honourable member has said about Peterborough Cathedral but also the Cathedrals of this country and what a national asset they are.

“The government has a range of support programmes in place for places of worship such as the Listed Places of Worship Scheme and the Churches Conservation Trust and there is a debate in Westminster Hall on the Listed Places of Worship Scheme next week.

“I will join him in strongly supporting the campaign for Peterborough’s Cathedral to raise the funds it needs.”