Family tickets to the Cathedral's summer exhibition up for grabs - just keep an eye out for the bus!

Peterborough Cathedral has launched a fun new competition which will have people across the city reaching for their cameras.

‘Monsters on the Bus’ is a real-world observation game which will dangle the prospect of winning family tickets to the Cathedral’s upcoming ‘Monsters of the Sea’ exhibition under participants’ noses.

Featuring no fewer than 16 life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern time, the eagerly anticipated exhibition is likely to be one of the hottest tickets in town this summer.

Peterborough Cathedral's new 'Monsters on the Bus' competition is offering free exhibition tickets to sharp-eyed Peterborians with social media skills (image: Getty / Peterborough Cathedral)