Be thrilled by monsters of the sea in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough Cathedral is to host "Monsters of the Sea," which will enthral visitors from July 15 to September 1.

The exhibition promises an immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants. From the smallest to the largest, each creature will be meticulously crafted the finest detail, and breathed into life using animatronics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, a dynamic schedule of marine-themed events will run alongside the exhibition, offering visitors a wealth of opportunities to delve deeper into the wonders of the sea. From guest lectures to family-friendly workshops, there will be something for everyone.

Monsters of the Sea from World Touring Exhibitions is coming to Peterborough Cathedral this summer.

Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral said: "We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Peterborough Cathedral as we unveil our exciting new summer exhibition, Monsters of the Sea. This captivating showcase promises to transport audiences through the wonders of marine history, fostering a deeper appreciation for the incredible diversity of ocean life and the importance of marine conservation.