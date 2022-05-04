Lindum Peterborough, which operates from the Lindum Business Park, in Newark Road, is looking to hire 10 extra members of staff to fill a variety of roles.

The move comes as the company gears up to start work on variety of contracts, which include building a new primary school, a nursery school and a state-of-the-art charity headquarters.

It also has a raft of summer schoolworks, small works and maintenance contracts on its order book.

It is looking to recruit staff for a Health and Safety Advisor position, quantity surveyor and estimator roles as well as vacancies for trades people, including bricklayers, carpenters, groundworkers and plant operators.

The new recruitment campaign comes nine months after the company hired scores of staff to tackle a growing workload, which included a £2.2 million contract to build a cattery for a charity.

Lindum managing director Darren King said: ““Our team has secured some exciting construction contracts, creating an opportunity for us to expand our talented team.

“We work across a variety of sectors and with some long standing, repeat clients and we generally operate within an hour’s drive of our offices.

The Peterborough base of the Lindum Group, which is looking to recruit an extra 10 staff.

He added: “Lindum is a practical construction company which has been in business for more than 65 years and our directly employed workforce is the backbone of our success.

“We offer a good employment package, with the chance to become shareholders in the business after three months.

As part of the wider Lindum Group, we offer training and development and the chance to progress your career in the construction industry.”

The new recruits will join as Lindum Peterborough works on the construction of a primary school and separate nursery school on a new Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) known as Glenvale Park near Wellingborough, .

The team is also due to carry out a £1 million window replacement for Anglia Ruskin University and construction of a new teaching block at Holbeach Academy as well as refurbishment work at Stamford Arts Centre and Grantham Guildhall.

Mr King said: ““We have some fantastic jobs in the pipeline, one of which is the construction a new HQ for the air ambulance charity, Magpas, which will be excellent to be involved in.

“Not only will we be the charity’s construction partner, we will also be working to raise money to support the lifesaving work it does in our community.”

Across the wider Group, Lindum is recruiting for 40 positions, which include 20 roles based out of the Lincoln office and a further 10 at York.