Number of claims over damage to cars caused by potholes in Peterborough increases - but council hasn't paid a penny

A rising number of claims have been made to Peterborough City Council over damage to cars caused by potholes – but the authority has not paid a penny to motorists.

A Freedom of Information Request from The Peterborough Telegraph has revealed that from January to June this year there were 16 claims to the council for damage caused to cars due to potholes in Peterborough - compared to 12 in the whole of 2022.

Since December 2021, there have been a total of 28 claims made to the council – but none have been successful – although two are still ongoing.

The months where the most complaints have been made have been December 2022, March 2023 and May 2023, where five claims were submitted.

There have also been three months where three claims were submitted.

No details about any of the claims have been revealed.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said work has been carried out to repair road surfaces – and urged motorists to report: “None of the claims received during this period were successful, so although we have seen an increase in claims we have not seen an increase in successful claims and compensation being awarded.

“Every year we spend approximately £10 million repairing and improving roads, footways and cycleways. This doesn't include the money spent on bridges, street lights, traffic signals, drainage, signs, bollards or major new construction schemes.

“We always encourage the public to help us to keep Peterborough's highways safe by reporting any issues to us. The best way to do this is by using the online reporting tool: https://report.peterborough.gov.uk/. Alternatively, you can phone the customer service centre on 01733 747474.”