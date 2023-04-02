Councillor calls for action to repair potholes at Peterborough shopping centre car park

There has been a call for action to repair a car park at a Peterborough shopping precinct which is strewn with potholes.

The Valley Park centre, on Sugar Way in Woodston has numerous large holes throughout – including one particularly large one at the entry and exit of the centre. While the holes have been patched up in the past, they have returned once again.

Drivers have to take evasive action to avoid the holes, driving on the wrong side of the road.

Cllr Andy Coles with potholes at shops at Sugar Way, Woodston

The precinct is home to a GP surgery and a nursery, as well as shops and takeaways.

Now Fletton and Woodston city councillor Andy Coles has called on MAPPS, the company that runs the car park, to take action to repair the tarmac, and help visitors to the centre.

He said: “It’s a really poor state of repair and I have been in contact with the company responsible (MAPPS) for the repair to ask for an update on the repairs. I have yet to receive a comment.

“This is private land and therefore the Council have no responsibility for the site.”