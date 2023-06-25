News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Council to trial alternatives to JCB Pothole Pro as it tackles motorists' 'bugbear'

The machine was recently used on the busway between Rangefield and Reepham
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 20:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 20:57 BST

Various methods of filling in potholes will be trialled by Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) highways team in coming months.

The team recently tested the JCB Pothole Pro on the busway between Rangefield and Reepham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it’s also “looking at alternatives to the Pothole Pro”, senior councillor Nigel Simons (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) said at a PCC full council meeting this week.

Peterborough City Council recently trialled a JCB Pothole ProPeterborough City Council recently trialled a JCB Pothole Pro
Peterborough City Council recently trialled a JCB Pothole Pro
Most Popular

“We’ll be trying different options to ascertain their effectiveness,” he added.

Read More
WATCH: New machine on trial to deal with Peterborough's pothole problems

The Pothole Pro works by using a ‘cut, crop and clean’ system, which sees the pothole planed by the machine.

A straight edge is then cut on the hole for a permanent fix. The waste is then swept up and the hole filled in as normal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The machine cuts out the need for as much manual labour during the process, such as the use of jackhammers.

Milestone Infrastructure, the council’s commercial highways partner, is currently analysing the data from Peterborough’s Pothole Pro trial, Cllr Simons said.

It will be shared with councillors in due course, he confirmed, and a decision will be made as to whether the machine is a viable option for the city.

Some councils have reported that it can repair as many as seven times the number of potholes that can ordinarily be repaired in a year, PCC says.

It also says it's committed to repairing potholes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) recently described them as a “real bugbear of mine”, adding that "I know that many residents and motorists feel the same way".

He encouraged residents to report them online.

According to Cllr Simons, 2,681 potholes were repaired in Peterborough last year.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPCCNigel Simons