Plenty of potholes can be seen at the Bretton Centre.

One local resident has called for action about the poor state of the tarmac at the Bretton Centre.

Andrew Macfarlaine has declared a war on potholes at the centre after being left tired of the poor state of the centre.

He has said that he is considering starting a petition to call for the centre’s new owners to take action to address the problem.

He said: “I've had two or three problems with potholes and my car over the last year.

"You’re driving along and just hear that bang and you think, oh my gosh.

"I’ve tried to get compensation from the council but never got anywhere.

"I can’t believe things have got to this state at the Bretton Centre. I’m not sure why the shops have not said anything. If things keep getting worse and people go elsewhere then it is them that will be affected.

Andrew has been documenting examples of these potholes and other potholes across Peterborough on his What's on in Peterborough UK Facebook group.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reached out to the owners of the centre for comment.

Some examples of potholes at the Bretton Centre can be seen below.

