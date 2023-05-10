New signs installed on Peterborough road where mum and son drowned in crash
Move comes after calls from coroner and councillor for improved safety
New signs have been put up at a bend on a Peterborough road where a mum and son lost their lives in a tragic crash.
Vivien and Milan Radocz from Stamford were travelling along the Old Oundle Road in Wittering on September 3 last year on their way to a family trip to the cinema when Vivien lost control of car and crashed into a pond.
Sadly, Vivien (28) and Milan (8) died, after their car was left upside down and under water for several hours before the accident was uncovered.
An inquest was held earlier this year, and coroner Simon Millburn called for improvements to be made on the road to prevent further injuries and deaths.
In a prevention of future deaths report, he asked for more signs to be installed on the road, saying: “I am concerned that the lack of signage alerting westbound traffic of the bend at this location creates a risk of future incidents and death, not least because of the water beyond."
Wittering councillor Gavin Elsey had also called for more safety measures to be installed on the road to prevent future incidents.
However, Peterborough City Council have now put more signs up to improve safety on the stretch of road.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Our highways teams carried out a review of the road following this accident and subsequently installed additional signage in the area. This included a chevron being installed on the approach from Wittering towards the A47 (westbound).
"We take any concerns around highways safety extremely seriously and undertake regular reviews of accident data provided by the Police to check whether additional safety measures can be implemented, in addition to the regular inspections carried out upon the highway network."
At the inquest, Mr Millburn recorded a cause of death as being as a result of a road traffic collision.
Following the deaths, a fundraising campaign was launched to help the family of Vivien and Milan. Friends of the family said their ‘world had got darker’ following the tragic outsider.