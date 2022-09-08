Teachers and classmates of an eight-year-old boy who died alongside his mum in a crash near RAF Wittering have remembered a youngster with a ‘winning smile and a kind heart.’

Milan and Vivien Radocz died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a pond on the Old Oundle Road at Wittering on Saturday.

Vivien and Milan

The campaign has already raised more than £4,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

Milan was ‘full of fun with a great sense of humour’

Today, Fiona Griffiths, executive headteacher at St George’s School in Stamford, where Milan was a much loved pupil, said everyone at the school was shocked by the news.

Ms Griffiths said: “St. George’s School community were shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Milan and his mum, Vivien.

"Milan joined our school in our Reception Class and was to start in Year 4 this September.

"He loved spending time with his classmates who will miss him dearly. Milan had a winning smile, was full of fun, with a great sense of humour and a kind heart.

"He enjoyed being outside and spending time in Forest School, developing his passion in Wildlife club where he would care for the minibeasts, building them homes and taking care of their needs. This was the Milan we all knew and loved and he will continue to have a special place in our hearts.”

"Although the next few weeks may be sad for many of us, we will continue to work together to help each other.”

Ms Griffiths said his friends were taking part in activities to remember Milan – and support was being offered to pupils and teachers at the school.

She said: “His classmates have been drawing and writing about the things he loved and in the coming weeks the whole school will join to celebrate his life.

“Members of our Church community have been in school to support the children and staff during this difficult time and will continue to do so into the future. Although the next few weeks may be sad for many of us, we will continue to work together to help each other.

“We send our condolence to family members.”

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 6.20pm on Saturday, when the blue Ford Focus was spotted in the water.

Vivien died at the scene, while Milan was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

There have been calls for safety on the road to be increased following the accident, with Wittering councillor Gavin Elsey describing it as ‘a dangerous road.’

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them piece together what happened in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101, or contact police by visiting the Cambridgeshire Police website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/.