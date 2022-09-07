Fundraiser launched after community's world 'got darker' following death of eight year old boy and his mum

A heartbroken group of friends of an eight-year-old boy and his mum who were killed in a car crash at the weekend have paid tribute to the pair – and set up a fundraising campaign to support their family and pay for funeral costs.

Vivien Radocz, (28), and Milan Radocz, (8) died when their car crashed into a pond on the Old Oundle Road near RAF Wittering on Saturday.

Now a group of friends from Stamford, where the pair lived, have set up a fundraising page to support Vivien and Milan’s family.

Vivien Radocz and Milan Radocz,

Pair’s deaths have ‘shattered’ community

The friends said: “On Saturday 3rd September, our world got so much darker. Our very good friend, Vivien Radocz, and her eight year old son, Milan, were cruelly taken from this world far too soon. Their tragic deaths have shattered our community, and we would like to do what little we can to help.

“Although there's nothing we can do to take away their pain, we would like to raise money to help to Vivien's mum, Tunde, her partner, Sandor and Vivien’s boyfriend Zsolt. We hope to raise enough money to help at least cover the funeral expenses. Tunde only had one daughter and one grandson! While the money won't take away their heartbreak, we hope to help make this sad time a little easier.”

The group also remembered the ‘kind’ and ‘sweet’ mum and son on the page, which has already raised more than £1,000.

"We will all miss them each and every day”

They said: “Vivien was such a beautiful, kind person - the first to help anyone in need. She was a proud and dedicated mother of Milan. But sadly taken from us at age of 28. The best friend you can ever imagine to have. Brave and unstoppable. Milan was her only son the sweetest boy, full of life and was due to start Year Four at school this week.

"Two beautiful people had their futures tragically stolen from them, and our lives will be forever changed. We will all miss them each and every day.

“If you can find it in your hearts to donate, even just the smallest amount, it would be much appreciated. Thank you in advance for your support.

“To Vivien and Milan - we hope you are together and happy amongst the stars.”

Police still appealing for witnesses to tragic incident

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and Vivien and Milan were removed from the vehicle. Milan was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while Vivien died at the scene.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle go into the water, or has relevant dashcam footage, should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 414 of 3 September.