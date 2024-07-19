Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

But number of Universal Credit claimants has also increased

​The number of jobs vacancies in Peterborough has risen by 200 in a month, according to newly released figures.

​Data from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) shows there are currently 704 vacancies among Peterborough employers – up by 200 on the previous month.

All the vacancies can be found on the DWP's www.findajob website with officials saying the figure could be higher with more career openings are also likely to be advertised independently by some other employers in the area.

New figures show the number of jobs vacancies in Peterborough rose by 200 last month. Inset, Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus

Among the companies currently searching for staff is Odeon Cinemas, which is currently looking to hire 30 staff to work at its new luxe cinema that will open at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in November.

Financial services firm Diligenta wants to hire 50 extra members of staff for its call centre while Press Glass Peterborough is looking for two production operators.

Nationally there are about 889,000 vacancies available.

But the news comes as other new data shows that there has been a 14 per cent rise in the number of Peterborough people claiming Universal Credit.

Figures from the DWP show that in June this year there were 8,000 people claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough – up 14 per cent or 955 people in the same month in 2023..

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We’re not really sure why the increase is so high.

“There could be several reasons but it is not because the local economy is struggling.

"For instance, self-employed people getting family tax credits were dealt with by HMRC but those have been moved to Universal Credit. We are also still moving people to Universal Credit from old employment support benefits.

"But a number – a few 10s – are likely to be among those who lost jobs when retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Monsoon closed in Peterborough.

“Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams.

She added: “This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family.”