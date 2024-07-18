Employers line up at Peterborough Jobs Fair in bid to fill scores of vacancies
Scores of vacancies will be up for grabs at a Jobs Fair today (July 18) in Peterborough.
The event is being organised by Jobcentre staff and will be held at Peterborough Town Hall, Bridge Street, from 10am to noon.
A spokesperson said the event will feature an array of vacancies from a range of companies.
Among the employers and service providers will be:
Prestige Nursing and Care, which is looking for carers and support workers, Diligenta, which has multiple customer service representatives vacancies for voice contact centre and back office administration areas.
Farsight Security Services is looking for full-time and part-time security staff and Brotherhood Protection has security staff vacancies.
Also represented will be the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Becket's Traditional Tearoom, IEG/Jobsmart Training, the Kisimul Group and Helping Hands Peterborough.
In addition, there will be representation from the Army, City College Peterborough, Remedy Recruitment Group, Steadfast Training, SPS Training, National Carers Service and Cross Keys Homes.
