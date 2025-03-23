Mystery resolved over ‘cow art work’ in Peterborough's Station Quarter vision
The mystery of what seems to be a ‘cow art work’ standing on top of a building in a vision image of Peterborough’s £65 million Station Quarter transformation looks to have been resolved.
Officials say the image of the cow is a direction pointer used to flag up the position of the proposed development on the western side of the train station in relation to the rest of the city centre.
In particular, an image of a cow has been used to highlight the position of Cowgate and its approach to the city centre and to suggest the potential for the area.
The ‘cow’ can be seen in a computer generated image of the proposed development on the west side of the station where a new entrance to the station is to be created.
While the image is used principally to show a proposed new multi-storey car park, passenger pick up and drop off for access into a new station building to the platforms, it uses the ‘cow’ to illustrate the proximity of Cowgate, which is on the east side of the train station.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said the inclusion of ‘cow’ was not a mistake and there was nothing else in the images that was not intended to be present.
The spokesperson said: “The ‘Cow’ art installation is intended as a symbolic representation of the broader regeneration ambitions for the eastern side of the Station Quarter.
“This was added to suggest the wider regeneration opportunities for ‘Cowgate’ and how the car park could be enhanced and/or transformed in the future.
“The image shows the existing car park building on the eastern side of the station.”
The image was released last week as one of four that imagine the appearance of the Station Quarter development.
The images are contained in the full business case for the Station Quarter that has just been submitted to the Government.
The Government earmarked about £48 million for the development in 2023 as part of its Levelling Up agenda.
The designs have been put together by Ove Arup, which is the company selected by the project partners – Peterborough City Council, the Cambridgeshire and
Peterborough Combined Authority, train operator LNER, and Network Rail - to draw up a masterplan and business case for the Station Quarter.
