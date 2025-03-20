IN PICTURES: New images show how Peterborough's £65 million Station Quarter will look

Colourful new images have been released showing how Peterborough’s planned £48 million Station Quarter development could look once completed.

The four computer generated impressions show the creation of a new double sided train station, a multi-storey car park, public square and future development plots.

They reveal how a new City Link boulevard will take pedestrians and cyclists from the existing station buildings on the eastern side towards the city centre, crossing Queensgate roundabout into Cowgate.

They show how City Link connects to the new station square and entrance into the building to the ticket gates.

The buildings shown on either side are development plots that it is hoped will be unlocked as part of the project for future development. They are not included in budget allocation for this scheme.

On the western side of the train station site it is planned to create a new multi-storey car park, passenger pick up and drop off for access into a new station building to platforms.

A building shown to the left next to the station building is an example development plot that the Station Quarter project is hoped will unlock for future development and which could be residential flats.

The images have been released to mark the project reaching a new milestone with the full business case for the development proposals having now been submitted to the Government for approval.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve submitted the Full Business Case.

"This milestone marks a significant step towards transforming the station area into a vibrant and more pleasant gateway into our city.

“Projects of this size don’t come around often and lots of hard work has gone into developing the detailed designs.

"There’s still much to do of course, but I’m excited to hopefully see spades in the ground later in the year for the city-link, as the first package of works.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We’re making real progress on this landmark project, creating a more welcoming station area for both residents and visitors while unlocking huge opportunities for jobs, homes, and economic growth.”

Colette Casey, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “We're delighted to be working alongside partners on this project which will deliver improvements for station users.

"The submission of the Full Business Case is a hugely important step, and we can't wait to see work get underway."

Robin Dobson, director at Network Rail Property, said: "A redeveloped Station Quarter for Peterborough will unlock opportunities for investment, homes, jobs and growth and deliver a landmark gateway to the city which will welcome residents and visitors alike.”

The Station Quarter project was allocated £47.8 million by the Government in October 2023 through its Levelling Up funds to improve the station and surrounding areas. The remainder of the funding is expected to come from private investors.

The designs have been put together by Ove Arup, which is the company selected by the project partners – Peterborough City Council, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, train operator LNER, and Network Rail - to draw up a masterplan and business case for the Station Quarter.

