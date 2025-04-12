Multi-million pound sale deals kickstart year for Peterborough commercial property specialists Eddisons
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The multi-million pound sale of offices and a warehouse to a clothing retailer has helped kickstart the year for a Peterborough property specialists.
A number of key deals, including the £6 million sale of the 30,000 square feet Saxon House, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, and the £15 million sale of a 180,000 square feet warehouse in
Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, both to Yours Clothing, of Orton Southgate, have helped drive up activity levels for the Peterborough agency of Eddisons in the first three months of 2025.
Other deals include the freehold sale of Peterborough solicitors, Hunt & Coombs’ former office building of 12,500 square feet, in Thorpe Road.
They have helped ensure activity levels for Eddisons - the number of sales and lettings agreed - are tracking at 10 per cent more than the levels for the same period last year.
It says a number of the key transactions have been concluded in the city since January this year.
Gavin Hynes, director of Eddisons, said: “2025’s activity levels tracking, so far, at 10 per cent more than last year, it’s worth noting that 2024’s activity levels were, in themselves, above that of the previous year, 2023.
He added: “Given that the national and international geopolitical context in which businesses were operating at the end of last year continued through the first quarter of this year, such levels are a solid performance for our Peterborough team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.