Yours Clothing expands its Peterborough operations with £20 million investment in new warehouse and head office
Fashion retailer Yours Clothing has invested more than £20 million in an iconic new head office and separate warehouse in a move that is expected to create scores of jobs.
The city-based retailer is currently fitting out the head office at Saxon House, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, which used to be the HQ for insurance giant BGL.
Yours Clothing, owned by AK Retail, has also bought the former REL Transport offices and warehouse in Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, for about £15 million.
Andrew Killingsworth, chief executive and founder of Yours Clothing, said: “We now have three warehouses providing about 500,000 square feet of spaces along with 50,000 square feet of office space.
He added: “We might be looking at creating about 50 warehouse jobs.”
The new head office will feature a staff restaurant and a high-tech digital company brand logo on the front.
News of the expansion of AK Retail, which includes the brands Yours Clothing, BadRhino, Long Tall Sally, Evans, M&Co and Pixie Girl, comes as the clothing retailer enjoys a hugely successful start to the year.
Mr Killingsworth said: “We are 20 percent up on last year and we are having to take on agency staff to complete the workload.
He said: “Nationally there does seem to be a lot of gloom and despondency but we seem to be bucking the trend.
"To have such good weather early in the year helps
He said: “We are really smashing it this year.
And Mr Killingsworth added: “I think the secret of our success is that we are understanding what the customer needs, employing talented people and we are fostering a culture of can do and positivity.”
He said that top of the fashion trends at the moment were wide legged trousers, print dresses and denim.
AK Retail has overseen a gradual expansion in its premises over the last few years.
Last May, the business, which won the Large Business of the Year title at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023, was given the green light to construct a 3.747 square metres extension at its warehouse, distribution centre and offices in Bakewell Road. It had previously bought the Orton 130 that had been occupied by Perkins Engines.
