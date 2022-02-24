Mother and daughter to open fashion shop Elsie & Me in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade

The two - mum, Helen, and Amber DeLandro- say they hope to bring a new dimension of fashion and home

luxury to the city when they open Elsie & Me in Westgate Arcade, at the Queensgate shopping centre tomorrow. (Friday)

The store will offer a range of brands with a focus on ‘affordable quality’.

Elsie & Me

Brands will include Religion Clothing, Soya Concept, Haven, Saint Tropez, Grace and Mila, Culture, Dandelion Stationary, Sugarhill Brighton, Ichi, Bombay Duck and more.

Helen said: “From clothes and candles to home décor staples and stationery, customers can expect to find beautiful gifts, must-have pieces for their wardrobe, and stunning items for their home.

“Our products allow people to indulge in a touch of luxury for less.

“Sustainability is also incredibly important to us, so we’re consistently looking to maintain our ethical supply chains and use recycled packaging for product orders.”

Amber and Helen DeLandro.

An official launch for Elsie & Me will take place on March 5 when the store will offer 10 per cent off all purchases for customers signing up to their newsletter.

Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate, said: “We’re really excited about the arrival of Elsie & Me.

“Their family-focused brand fits perfectly within Westgate Arcade and brings yet another strong and unique retail offering to Queensgate.”

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “It is great to be welcoming an independent, family run business into Westgate Arcade.

“As shopping continues to thrive following a tough two years for retail, we look forward to working with more brands and independent businesses in the coming months and years.”

The new shop arrives seven months after men’s fashion store Cavani, which specialises in expertly crafted Italian style suits, opened in the Arcade.