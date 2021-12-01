Retailers in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade to stage Christmas Festival

Westgate Arcade in Peterborough. EMN-150824-133107001

The seasonal treat is aimed at raising awareness among shoppers of the array of attractions on offder in the Arcade, which adjoins the Queensgate shopping centre.

The Westgate Arcade Christmas Festival begins on December 3 and runs until December 5 and will see independent shops and businesses hosting their own in-store activities and exclusive discounts.

In addition, the arcade will be alive with festive entertainers on the Friday and Saturday to help shoppers discover the delights of the Arcade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “By hosting a Christmas Festival in Westgate Arcade, we’re able to support our small and independent retailers and shout about their brilliant in-store offerings.

“We look forward to showcasing the arcade in all its Christmassy glory, and hope visitors of the centre will shout about the event to all their nearest and dearest so nobody misses out on the festive freebies and unbeatable offers.”

During the festival, these retailers will be offering deals, freebies and food anddrink for all to enjoy:

Style: Every customer who purchases Trollbeads will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a Trollbeads bundle. Customers who spend £120 on Trollbeads will receive a free gift from the instore gift tree. Anyone that spends £40+ on Trollbeads will receive a Trollbeads goodie bag. Anyone that spends £75+ will receive a Style Christmas Goodie Bag.

Swivels: Customers can enjoy roast turkey and roast pork baps with stuffing and either apple or cranberry sauce, and enter a prize draw to win a full three-course Christmas dinner package. Five runners up will also win a box of Christmas crackers. Winner to be drawn December 6.

Cocomore: 10 per cent off everything in-store.

The Oculist: In-store Berlin Christmas Market themed party with a special supplier visit, music, festive outfits and beer.

Clues: Double points for card holders and special offers on selected lines.

Express Watch Repairs: Mince pies, festive tipples and Christmas music.

The Right Time: Buy one get one half price on whole store mix and match, plus nibbles.

Smart Kidz Shoes: 10 per cent off all items and free face painting for children on purchases over £50.