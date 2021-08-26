Memorial match to be played in honour of popular Peterborough footballer killed last month

Ian Fovargue playing for Peterborough Sports Veterans.

Peterborough North End Veterans will be hosting the match on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) at Nene Valley Community Centre on Candy Street in memory of their former player Ian Fovargue.

Ian was a well-known and much loved figure within local football who was sadly killed, along with Aaron Parker, in a road traffic collision near Boston in July.

The match will be played between two sides made up of players from the squad from Ian’s last game as well as ex-team mates and opponents from his veteran football days.

There will be a book of condolences, which people attending can sign, which will then be passed onto Ian’s family, particularly for his young son to read later in life. The team are also hoping to unveil their new kit, which will be branded in Ian’s honour. Kick-off is at 12:30pm and the bar will be open.

PNE Vets manager Steve Bereridge said: “If anyone wishes to come down, see old friends, watch a bit of football and raise a glass to Foggy, you are most welcome.

“Currently we aren’t looking for players, but if anyone wants to bring their boots there may be room! This is merely a match for those who played with him/against him in vets days to be able to play a game in his memory and have a beer. Two things we can all agree Foggy loved doing. Skipper. Winner. Player. Friend.”