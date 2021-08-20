Hundreds pay sad farewell to popular Peterborough footballer

Mr Fovargue’s friends and family were joined by several hundred mourners at Peterborough’s Crematorium for the service.

The service was also screened outside as people from across the city paid their respects.

A well known and popular figure in the city’s football community Mr Fovargue and friend Aaron Parker were killed when the van they were travelling in was involved in a collision near Boston last month.

Many tributes have been paid to Mr Fovargue; a minute’s silence was held at many football local grounds following the tragedy.

Mr Fovargue’s long term friend and teammate Alex Brown told the Peterborough Telegraph at the time: “Ian was extremely popular, he knew everybody for different reasons.

“We played football for many years together,” he said. “Some people touch your life and leave an impression, Foggy left an impression.

“He helped me a great deal when I ran teams. He was fiercely competitive on the pitch and fiercely loyal off it. So many people who saw his competitive side on the pitch also couldn’t believe what a kind and generous person he was off it.

“He would do anything for you. So many people are just devastated.”

1. Hundreds of people attended the funeral of popular local fottballer Ian Fovargue. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

