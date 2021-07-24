Tributes have been paid after two men from Peterborough were tragically killed in car accident

A minute's silence was observed before today's Peterborough Sports match. Picture courtesy: James Richardson

The two men were travelling together when the accident happened on Friday on the A17 between Bicker Bar and Wigtoft, near Boston, just after 12pm.

The loss has devastated friends and family of both Ian Fovargue and Aaron Parker who were widely known and popular in Peterborough

Mr Fovargue was a well known local footballer and Mr Parker was head steward at the Parkway Sports and Social Club.

A minute’s silence was held before today’s Peterborough Sports match after club said: “All at PSLFC would like people at today’s game join us pay our respect for local lad Ian Fovargue who sadly lost his life yesterday, Ian played football locally in his younger days and more recently for our veteran team, sad day for all involved, we will be having a minute’s silence.”

A silence was held before the Netherton United match as the city’s football community mourned the loss of a widely respected player.

Ian’s long term friend and teammate Alex Brown told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Ian was extremely popular, he knew everybody for different reasons.

“He acted as a conduit between all generations.

“He knew old players and managers and many young players, he was a larger than life character and he liaised with everybody.

“We are just shocked and numb. Two young lives have been lost. So many people are grieving and have lost great friends but those two families have lost their world.

“It’s a tragedy that’s left us all numb.”

Mr Brown said Ian was known for being a fierce, tough-tackling competitor on the pitch who showed great kindness to many off it.

“We played football for many years together,” he said. “Some people touch your life and leave an impression, Foggy left an impression.

“He helped me a great deal when I ran teams. He was fiercely competitive on the pitch and fiercely loyal off it. So many people who saw his competitive side on the pitch also couldn’t believe what a kind and generous person he was off it.

“He would do anything for you. So many people are just devastated.”

In a statement on social media today Peterborough’s Parkway Club said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce our Head Steward and friend Aaron Parker has sadly passed away.

“Many of you who met Aaron through the club would know that he worked tirelessly over the years to create the community hub it is today.

“Whether it be forging relationships with local small businesses, putting on some top notch events or taking the time to talk to you on a personal level, he would make sure your experience at the club was second to none. For those who met him outside of the club would know he was a passionate, sensitive and kind hearted man that would pull out the stops to help you. Tonight we raise a glass in memory of one of our own.

“Our thoughts are with his, and Ian Fovargue’s, friends and family.”