A Peterborough woman, who ‘tuned her life around’ by losing eight stone this year, is providing some motivation for all those with resolutions to lose weight in the New Year.

Donna Ward, from Peterborough, joined the Hampton Slimming World group in January 2022 after feeling unhappy about her size.

It came after she was told by a medical professional that she was ‘morbidly obese’.

Donna Ward, from Peterborough, lost eight stone with help from the Hampton Slimming World group.

She has gone on to slim down from 21st 12lb to 14st in a total of 49 weeks – dropping about 12 dress sizes.

“When I first joined Slimming World, I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now,” she said.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Donna vowed to make a change to her life after she visited a rheumatologist to discuss pain relief, who told her losing weight would ease her pain.

"Being overweight did have health implications for me previously – including pain whenever I got up in the morning, aching back, legs and feet,” she said.

"This has improved now, and I feel amazing. I have gained lots of self belief - something I have always lacked before.

“If anyone like me is thinking about joining a group this January my best advice would be to do it. It really has changed my life.”

Donna is a member of the Hampton Slimming World group, at CSK Hampton Church, in Silver Hill, Hampton Centre.

“I know it can feel like a big step joining Slimming World because you don’t know what to expect, but right from the first moment I walked into my Hampton Slimming World group I was made to feel at ease," she said.

“Not only have I made lifelong friends, but the support I’ve received throughout my journey has been amazing. The advice, meal ideas, support and the fun we have every week in the group makes it so enjoyable.