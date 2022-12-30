A super-slimmer from Peterborough who managed to lose nearly seven stone is inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle.

Sarah Allan reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful female slimmers after downsizing from 16st 3.5lbs to 9st 12lbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old secured her place in the semi-final of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2022 competition after members of her Werrington-based group chose her to be their representative in the annual contest.

Super-slimmer Sarah Allan has shed 6st 5.5lbs, working out and slimming to transform her frame from an initial weight of 6st 3.5lbs to 9st 12lb.

To her astonishment, she then went on to be one of 40 women from across the UK and Ireland invited to share her story at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire, and consequently be in with a shout of winning the overall title.

Sarah said “losing weight just felt like an uphill struggle” before she joined the Slimming World group:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt self-conscious all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple things,” she explained.

Sarah said the supportive environment of her Slimming World group was key to her success as, along with sharing tips, the ladies at the group would cheer each other on when they needed it most. “Ultimately,” Sarah said, “when I was at my lowest ebb it was a place I felt safe, included and free to be myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Allan explained that spinning on her spin cycle and working out with guidance from her personal trainer helped her continue her "long journey" to a healthier lifestyle.

Sarah also said that her personal trainer - who gave her a spin bike and helped her develop a love of spinning - played a huge part on her “long journey”, especially during lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debra Harris, who runs the Werrington Slimming World group, spoke for all of her members when she said: “We couldn’t be prouder of her,” adding, “I hope that Sarah inspires other people in Peterborough who might’ve been feeling the way that she did to pop along and join our warm and friendly Werrington group.”

While Sarah was not the overall winner of the 2022 competition, she has recently finished a photo shoot for one of the UK’s best known glossy magazines.

Advertisement Hide Ad