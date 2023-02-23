Moonwalk down memory lane with this selection of Peterborough photos from the ‘decade of greed’

The images highlighted a tougher, more simplistic time, long before abstract concepts like ‘leisure time’ and ‘disposable income’ could even be conceived.

The decade we’re going to shine a light on this time around could well be described as the very opposite of that harsh era, when at at least everyone could take comfort from the fact they were ‘in it together.’

Characterised by aphorisms like “greed is good” and "dog eat dog”, the 1980s was a time when looking after number one became more important than maintaining the common good.

Credit was in, yet striking was out; home ownership was up yet job vacancies were way, way down.

In short, it was a decade of significant, swift and sometimes brutally traumatic change.

Change was afoot in our city, too. With grand new thoroughfares, sleek modernist buildings and vast shopping centres appearing seemingly from nowhere, Peterborough looked and felt like a city on the up.

This feeling of buoyant positivity was augmented by “The Peterborough Effect”, an ad campaign commissioned by Peterborough Development Corporation to promote the city and encourage people and firms to relocate here.

To some of our readers, the 1980s may not seem that long ago. Breakdancing, Rubik’s cubes, big hair, BMX bikes, shoulder pads, “loads-a-money” and VHS videos - surely it can’t be 40 years ago?

To our younger readers, the 1980s may as well be the 1880s. How did people manage without the internet? Without smartphones? Without social media?

Regardless of where you may fall within the generational spectrum, do yourself a favour: pull up a chair, put your feet up and take yourself back to the decade where everything changed.

Stanground Lode A scene that will bring back memories for those of a certain age, with kids 'tiddling' for minnows while casting aside their bikes which would be worth a fortune today! The location is the Lode crossing at Stanground at the back of the church and the image dates to the very early 1980s (image: Peterborough Images Archive)

Peterborough Pirates BMX Team Members of the Peterborough Pirates BMX team based at Orton Malborne. The image probably dates to early 1980s just before they changed their name (image: Peterborough Images Archive).

Ferry Meadows Beach An early promotional image showing the beach and an early play area in Ferry Meadows, which probably dates back to the early 1980s (image: Peterborough Images Archive)

Long Causeway A nice shot of a pre-pedestrianised Long Causeway, most likely from the early 1980s (image: Peterborough Images Archive)