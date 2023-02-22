Wallow in some top-notch nostalgia with this selection of Peterborough photos from the early 1900s

Nostalgia, they say, is not what it used to be.Well, try telling that to our friends over at Peterborough Images. With a superb collection of vintage photos and archive video footage of the local area dating back centuries, their brand of nostalgia is never likely to go out of fashion.

As a good number of these early photos were originally produced and/or archived by the Peterborough Telegraph, we thought it would be only right to share some of the most memorable images with our readers.

In this article, we’ve focused on the city centre and how it looked way back in the first two decades of the 20th century, a time when hat-wear was universal, children were seen and not heard, and trams and horse-drawn carriages ruled the streets.

Moreover, it was also a period when many of the city’s most established landmarks – such as the Crescent Bridge – first came into being.

Of course, this was also a time before the concept of a ‘World War’ had been conceived.

None of the people in the subsequent images had any idea that the advent of a new and unimaginably horrific type of mechanised conflict was on the horizon.

While it’s tempting to think so, these images do not reveal an idealised, bygone world. They simply show how our city lived and worked in an era when everything we take for granted today was almost entirely absent.

So grab yourself a drink, put your feet up and take some time out to enjoy a little armchair time travel.

1 . George Meadows Fruiterer, Lincoln Road (early 1900s) A lovely early 1900s image showing a fleet of vehicles belonging to George Meadows Fruiterer business which had a shop on the corner of Lincoln Road and Geneva Street. This view is along Geneva Street looking towards the Boroughbury end of Lincoln Road (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Crescent Bridge (1913) Period road traffic and smartly attired foot traffic coming off Crescent Bridge shortly after it had opened in 1913 (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Westgate Toilets (date unknown) A Walton tram swings round onto Westgate from Lincoln Road and is about to pass the underground toilets sited just beyond the junction. The date for this photo remains unknown. If you have any idea when it might be then please do get in touch. (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Narrow Street (early 1900s) A superb image looking up Narrow (Bridge) Street from alongside the Golden Lion Hotel on the right. Probably dating to the first decade of the 1900s. The Grand Hotel on the left, halfway up the street, would be approximately where WH Smith would be today (image: Peterborough Images Archive) Photo: Darren Calpin Photo Sales