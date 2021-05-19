Jobs to be created as spice giant prepares for move to Peterborough

McCormick's old bay hot sauce.

A recruitment drive has been launched to find technical operators for food flavourings specialist McCormick which is building a 59,118 square metres food processing factory on a nine hectares site at Forli Strada, Alwalton Hill, at Peterborough Gateway.

The company is initially looking to hire eight technical operators.

But JobCentre staff in Peterborough have been tasked with find a total of 45 technical operators by the end of the year.

Starting work, from left, Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, Ian Dearn, Vice President Operations & Supply Chain McCormick, Chris Jinks, President of McCormick EMEA, and Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council.

The new staff will be used to get the food factory up and running before the company starts full scale production in a move that is expected to create up to 300 jobs.

Planning permission for the factory was given by Peterborough City Council last July and construction began shortly afterwards with completion expected soon.

Chris Jinks, President of McCormick EMEA, has previously said: “We are pleased to develop this site in Peterborough, which provides strong connectivity to our customers’ distribution networks, and we look forward to strengthening our ties with the area, to become a prominent community partner.”

McCormick & Co was founded 131 years ago in Maryland, USA, and now employs about 12,000 people worldwide and sells its spices, seasonings and condiments across 150 countries.

The new jobs will help Peterborough as it battles to recover after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Figures just released by the Department of Work and Pensions shows the number of Universal Credit claimants in Peterborough rose last month by 1.7 per cent to 27,334 people.

McCormick is one of several food-related companies that have recently chosen to locate in Peterborough.

Fresh produce supplier AM Fresh created 120 jobs when it located to Peterborough Gateway last summer and oat milk maker Oatly is expected to create 200 jobs when it opens a manufacturing centre also at Peterborough Gateway in 2023.