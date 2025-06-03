Homes plan withdrawn at site of Peterborough cash and carry destroyed by fire following objections

The building was destroyed in 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to construct a small housing development on the site of a former cash and carry destroyed by a fire have been withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans had been submitted to build houses on the site that was destroyed by fire in 2023

The application stated: “The proposed houses seek to meet a demand in line with local need for less expensive, sustainable homes with easy access and close to Peterborough city centre.”

Mr Dungarwalla’s planning application claimed that the land was “falling into a poor state of repair” and would benefit from investment and development.

The proposals consisted of three two-storey terraced houses facing east over the northern gardens of numbers 63 and 65 Padholme Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local highway authority objected to the plans on the grounds that the application did not “fully assesses the highway impact” of the proposed development and further information was required.

Urban design officer, Khalifa Abubakar, also objected the plans and said: “The proposed construction of three new dwellings in this back land location is of a density that is seemingly incongruent with the site constraints.

“This has led to awkward design resolutions, that are not characteristic of good design.”

The planning application was withdrawn by Mr Dungarwalla on Friday, May 30.