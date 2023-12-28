Emergency vehicles from across the county are on the scene at Padholme Road.

More than 30 firefighters, along with a number of other emergency service workers, have responded to a large fire in Peterborough.

Streets around Padholme Road have been evacuated after an industrial unit along the road caught fire.

A number of roads leading to Padholme Road have also been closed by police.

Those living nearby have been advised to keep their windows closed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire involving an industrial building on Padholme Road in Peterborough.

“Crews were called to the scene around 8.50pm reporting a large fire involving the roof.

“Please avoid the area where possible and keep windows closed if nearby.”

Peterborough Police added: “Police are assisting Cambs Fire & Rescue Service at a large fire off Padholme Road in Peterborough.

“Please avoid the area, and keeps doors and windows closed to protect from smoke.”

1 . Padholme Road incident Emergency service vehicles close to Padholme Road. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Padholme Road incident Industrial unit fire at Cavendish Street, off Padholme Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Padholme Road incident Industrial unit fire at Cavendish Street, off Padholme Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales