More than 30 firefighters tackle late night fire at Peterborough industrial unit
More than 30 firefighters, along with a number of other emergency service workers, have responded to a large fire in Peterborough.
Streets around Padholme Road have been evacuated after an industrial unit along the road caught fire.
A number of roads leading to Padholme Road have also been closed by police.
Those living nearby have been advised to keep their windows closed.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire involving an industrial building on Padholme Road in Peterborough.
“Crews were called to the scene around 8.50pm reporting a large fire involving the roof.
“Please avoid the area where possible and keep windows closed if nearby.”
Peterborough Police added: “Police are assisting Cambs Fire & Rescue Service at a large fire off Padholme Road in Peterborough.
“Please avoid the area, and keeps doors and windows closed to protect from smoke.”