Fire damage to Peterborough industrial unit hampering investigation into cause of giant blaze

Gaining safe entry to site being made tricky by structural damage to building

Investigations to find the cause of a blaze that destroyed an industrial unit in Peterborough are continuing.

Investigations are continuing at the site in Padholme Road

Today (Tuesday) Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that the investigation is being hampered by the dangerous state of the building.

A spokesperson said: “Crews have continued to visit the site of the fire regularly to dampen the area and ensure any hot spots are fully extinguished.