Fire damage to Peterborough industrial unit hampering investigation into cause of giant blaze
Investigations to find the cause of a blaze that destroyed an industrial unit in Peterborough are continuing.
The unit, in Padholme Road, Peterborough, has suffered a huge amount of damage in the fire, that was started in the evening of Thursday, December 28.
More than 30 firefighters, attended the incident, and homes near-by had to be evacuated as crews worked at the scene.
Today (Tuesday) Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that the investigation is being hampered by the dangerous state of the building.
A spokesperson said: “Crews have continued to visit the site of the fire regularly to dampen the area and ensure any hot spots are fully extinguished.
“Officers have been working with police and council colleagues to investigate the cause of the fire. However due to the damage to the structure of the building gaining safe entry has been challenging.”