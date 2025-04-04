Housing development could replace Peterborough cash and carry destroyed by fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans have been revealed for the construction of a small housing development on the site of a former cash and carry destroyed by a fire.
Dozens of fire crews battled the large blaze at the former Europe Cash & Carry on Padholme Road, Peterborough, in December 2023.
A planning application has now been submitted to Peterborough City Council by the site owner Mr Dungarwalla to build three affordable and sustainable homes in its place.
The application states: "The proposed houses seek to meet a demand in line with local need for less expensive, sustainable homes with easy access and close to Peterborough city centre."
Mr Dungarwalla believes the new homes would make a "positive enhancement" to the area while remaining sympathetic to the surroundings.
His planning application claims that the land is "falling into a poor state of repair" and would benefit from investment and development.
The proposals consist of three two-storey terraced houses facing east over the northern gardens of numbers 63 and 65 Padholme Road.
Each property would have two parking spaces with EV charging points.
Plans state: "The new dwellings will be designed in detail to meet a high standard for sustainability.
"All will exceed the standards set by the current National Building Regulations, helping reduce carbon emissions and ensuring a higher standard of sustainable design."
City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.