Housing development could replace Peterborough cash and carry destroyed by fire

Building was destroyed in 2023

Plans have been revealed for the construction of a small housing development on the site of a former cash and carry destroyed by a fire.

Dozens of fire crews battled the large blaze at the former Europe Cash & Carry on Padholme Road, Peterborough, in December 2023.

A planning application has now been submitted to Peterborough City Council by the site owner Mr Dungarwalla to build three affordable and sustainable homes in its place.

This image shows how the proposed homes for Padholme Road, Peterborough, might appear once coimpleted.

The application states: "The proposed houses seek to meet a demand in line with local need for less expensive, sustainable homes with easy access and close to Peterborough city centre."

Mr Dungarwalla believes the new homes would make a "positive enhancement" to the area while remaining sympathetic to the surroundings.

His planning application claims that the land is "falling into a poor state of repair" and would benefit from investment and development.

The proposals consist of three two-storey terraced houses facing east over the northern gardens of numbers 63 and 65 Padholme Road.

Each property would have two parking spaces with EV charging points.

Plans state: "The new dwellings will be designed in detail to meet a high standard for sustainability.

"All will exceed the standards set by the current National Building Regulations, helping reduce carbon emissions and ensuring a higher standard of sustainable design."

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.