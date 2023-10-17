Hair-raising action: Regulars from Fletton micro boozer get bodies waxed for charity
Regulars of the Wonky Donkey pub in Fletton have raised over £700 for charity by stripping down for some hair-raising action.
Following a few shandies, a number of the popular micro pub’s customers agreed to have their follicles dispatched in order to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
“It was one of our customer’s ideas to be waxed,” said the pub’s co-owner, David Williams. “And after a few beers, they all agreed to be waxed.”
Once the bravado of the initial idea had faded, all involved agreed that body waxing would actually be a very good way to raise funds for charity.
“So they went to their places of work,” David explained, “and they got sponsor forms and they generated £777.”
“Then they all got waxed.”
Despite highlighting how “it was all done professionally,” David acknowledged that the valiant fundraisers – all novices to the world of body waxing – “probably” felt some significant pain.
“I believe the hair is starting to grow back now,” he adds, chuckling.
David – who co-owns the pub with his brother Andy – told the Peterborough Telegraph that the idea for the challenge was first raised at one of the Wonky Donkey’s “legendary” pirate parties.
“Every year Andrew has a pirate party on his birthday where we all dress up as pirates and drink rum.”
And what is the reason for this annual corsair-themed shindig every September?
“Andy always wanted a pirate party when he was little – but he didn’t get to have one then.”
“When we opened our pub, we decided we were going to have a pirate party every year - and use it to raise a lot of money for charity.”
This is the latest in a long line of fundraising initiatives organised by the generous staff and customers of the Wonky Donkey. Since it opened in 2019, the community boozer has raised thousands of pounds for good causes like Cancer Research, the Salvation Army, and SERV (which delivers blood to hospitals), and donated funds to local schools and scout groups.
In addition, it also helped pay for the defibrillator – something very close to David’s heart – which stands ready to use at a moment’s notice outside the premises.