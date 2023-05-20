Peterborough micro pub donates £400 to Cancer Research in latest fundraiser

Andrew Williams with Marina Staudze and James Renfree,

​Wednesday night is quiz night at The Wonky Donkey on Fletton High Street – and each week the £1 entry fee from each player has gone into a collection pot. When the total reached £400, a good cause was chosen, and on this occasion it was Cancer Research, and representative Marina Staudze popped along for the cheque presentation.

The generous donation was the latest of several running into thousands of pounds from the little hostelry which was opened by brothers David and Andrew Williams four year ago.

“Quiz night is very popular and Cancer Research was chosen to receive this latest donation not only because we have lost regulars at the pub over the years from cancer, but our quizmaster James Renfree chose it as his mum has been through leukaemia treatment.”

In addition to its popular selection of beers, the bar is also home to collection tins for Cancer Research, the Salvation Army, SERV (which delivers blood to hospitals) and the Wonky Donkey’s own, which goes to a number of local and charitable causes. It also paid for a defibrillator outside the premises with the help of the Gemma’s Hearts organisation..

“We have always said we want to be part of the community and since 2019 when we opened we must have raised about £8,000,” added David.