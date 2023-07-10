A man who was “medically dead” – after suffering a heart attack – has helped raise £400 for a charity which is striving to make defibrillators more accessible across the city.

David Williams, who runs the Wonky Donkey pub on Fletton High Street had to be resuscitated with defibrillators twice when he collapsed in the A&E department at Peterborough City Hospital in March.

David told the Peterborough Telegraph that he didn’t initially feel “that bad” when he started feeling unwell at home one evening.

Dave and Andy Williams from the Wonky Donkey with Gemma Wells from Gemma's Hearts at the micro pub in Fletton.

“I was feeling a little bit rough but, typical man, didn’t really think much of it,” he said, adding “and didn’t really know what the symptoms of a heart attack were anyway.”

David, who had just finished working several consecutive night shifts, went to bed early but woke up feeling “quite rough.”

He decided to go to A&E, where he patiently stood in a queue for 15 minutes before checking in at reception. When he was asked to sit in the waiting area, David turned, took a step, and that was the last thing he remembered.

One of David’s coronary arteries had become blocked. He was having a heart attack.

The next thing he knew, David recalls, is that he felt “quite serene,” and that he had an awareness of being somewhere “dark; black.“

He was in effect, dead. Oxygenated blood was no longer being effectively pumped around his body.

Healthcare professionals spent the next seven minutes endeavouring to save his life, using defibrillators twice to resuscitate him.

After being successfully “brought back” to the land of the living, David was immediately transported to Papworth Hospital by an ambulance driver.

Here, he received specialist treatment which provided him with a life-saving stent.

Unsurprisingly, David – who runs the pub with his brother Andrew – has the highest regard for the vital life-saving kit which saved his life.

“I am a very enthusiastic supporter of defibrillators,” he says "and of the work Gemma’s Hearts does.”

Founded in 2016 by Yaxley-based Gemma Wells, Gemma’s Hearts mission is to ensure defibrillators are available across Peterborough for people to use in emergency situations.

The charity has installed 44 defibrillators to date. Two more are waiting to be installed: one at a residential property and one at a care home.

One of Gemma’s 44 defibs is located right outside the Wonky Donkey.

“It’s one of the most used defibrillators in the city,” Gemma says.

“It’s been used 40-50 times since it was installed two years ago,” David agrees.

Gemma is thrilled that David, Andrew and their generous regular chose to help raise funds for her charity.

“We have quite a few inquiries - sometimes two or three a week - asking if we can donate defibrillators,” she says, “so we really do need every penny that gets raised.”

“It’s so important to get these life-saving defibrillators to our local communities,” she asserts.

