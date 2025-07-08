Green Car Park reopens at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre three weeks after closure

A major car park at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has reopened today (July 8) three weeks after its closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Car Park was shut to motorists and shoppers on June 17 after an incident in which a barrier at the entrance was damaged.

Barriers and notices were put up at the entrance to the car park, near the bus station, to prevent its use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queensgate has not given any details about any repairs that had to be carried out or why it has taken three weeks to reopen the car park.

The Green Car Park at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, has reopened three weeks after being closed following an incident

At the time, a Queensgate spokesperson said: “A minor incident occurred at the Queensgate bus station.

"The safety of the public and our staff remains our top priority.

"The area has been made safe, however Green Car Park will remain closed.”

A police spokesperson said the incident involved a damaged barrier, caused by a large vehicle, at the entrance to the car park.