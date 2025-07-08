Green Car Park reopens at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre three weeks after closure
The Green Car Park was shut to motorists and shoppers on June 17 after an incident in which a barrier at the entrance was damaged.
Barriers and notices were put up at the entrance to the car park, near the bus station, to prevent its use.
Queensgate has not given any details about any repairs that had to be carried out or why it has taken three weeks to reopen the car park.
At the time, a Queensgate spokesperson said: “A minor incident occurred at the Queensgate bus station.
"The safety of the public and our staff remains our top priority.
"The area has been made safe, however Green Car Park will remain closed.”
A police spokesperson said the incident involved a damaged barrier, caused by a large vehicle, at the entrance to the car park.
