Closure of Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre's Green Car Park to continue today

By Paul Grinnell

Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:09 BST
Shoppers and visitors are being warned the closure of a main car park at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre is to continue throughout today.

Notices have gone up at the entrance to the Green Car Park warning motorists of its continuing closure.

And Queensgate managers have also warned through social media channels that the Green Car Park will remain closed ‘until further notice’.

They also thank customers for their patience.

The Green Car Park at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre remains closed today (June 18) after an 'incident' yesterday
The Green Car Park at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre remains closed today (June 18) after an 'incident' yesterday

The centre states: “Our Green Car Park is currently closed until further notice due to a vehicle incident.

“But don’t worry — there’s plenty of parking available in our Red, Blue, and Yellow Car Parks!

“Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the issue.”

The Green Car Park was closed yesterday morning (June 17) after a barrier at the entrance was damaged by a vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident and police were not called out.

A Queensgate spokesperson told the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday: “A minor incident occurred at the Queensgate bus station.

"The safety of the public and our staff remains our top priority.

"The area has been made safe, however Green Car Park will remain closed.”

Police say the incident involved a damaged barrier, caused by a large vehicle, at the entrance to a car park.

