Great Eastern Run 2025: Anna's Hope Fun Run raises over £20k for children's brain tumour support charity

The Anna’s Hope Fun Run at the Great Eastern Run has helped to raise over £20,000 for the children’s brain tumour support charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity gives its name to the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run and has now received a significant boost to its ability to support children- and their families- who have been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The charity is run by Carole and Rob Hughes, who sadly lost their daughter Anna to a brain tumor at the age of three years and eight months. Anna’s Hope was established in her honour and to help other families facing similar challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity received donations from over 250 runners that took part in the Fun Run and the Half Marathon in support. Fairies representing the charity were on hand to give out medals to each of the finishers!

The Anna's Hope team at the Great Eastern Run.

The full total is still being calculated but it has already been confirmed that over £20,000 has been raised.

It was a record breaking day with over 6,800 runners taking part in the two races combined and a large number of the city’s schools came together to compete in the Fun Run and raise money for Anna’ Hope. Among them was Queen Katharine Academy, whose sixth formers raised a mammoth total of £3,958.88 for the charity.

Founder Carole Hughes said: “The day was absolutely electric, both the atmosphere and the people taking part. It was lovely to experience so many people’s emotions I had not experiences before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fairies were honoured and humbled to give the medals out to all of the runners. It really hit us all this year.

“It was a fantastic day, the whole event was well run and very well-received by the public. To see the smiles on the faces and it just seemed more electric than usual this year. There was more runners and more spectators this year.

“We are very grateful for this event that keeps Anna’s memory and legacy going. When she is on my shoulder, we are like a bullet and we fly around everywhere.

“Sadly, brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer in children and young people under the age of 40 but we are thrilled to say that, through Anna’s Hope and Anna’s legacy, every child that has been touched by a brain tumour across the whole East of England, will be helped and supported by us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to say a big thank you to all of the volunteers. We simply couldn’t do what we do without them, they are just magical. A huge thank you also goes to our mascot Dino and my husband Rob for all of the work he does, especially recently with his training as a dinosaur keeper!”