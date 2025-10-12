The BIG Peterborough Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run picture gallery

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Oct 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 16:16 BST
Thousands of people took to the streets today to take part in Peterborough’s Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run.

Competitors as young as 4 took to the course to raise money for charity, or to try and beat their personal best.

The Peterborough Telegraph was on the start line to get all the best images from the day – see if you can spot someone you know!

A huge congratulations to all the runners who took part today.

There were smiles from everyone!

1. Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run

There were smiles from everyone! Photo: David Lowndes

The start of the fun run

2. Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run

The start of the fun run Photo: David Lowndes

Justin Osborne from Ketton Sports with Carole Hughes from Anna's Hope

3. Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run

Justin Osborne from Ketton Sports with Carole Hughes from Anna's Hope Photo: David Lowndes

Siobhan Bailey and Ita Bailey with their medals

4. Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run

Siobhan Bailey and Ita Bailey with their medals Photo: David Lowndes

