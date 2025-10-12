The BIG Peterborough Anna's Hope 5k Fun Run picture gallery

Competitors as young as 4 took to the course to raise money for charity, or to try and beat their personal best.
The Peterborough Telegraph was on the start line to get all the best images from the day – see if you can spot someone you know!
A huge congratulations to all the runners who took part today.
There were smiles from everyone! Photo: David Lowndes
The start of the fun run Photo: David Lowndes
Justin Osborne from Ketton Sports with Carole Hughes from Anna's Hope Photo: David Lowndes
Siobhan Bailey and Ita Bailey with their medals Photo: David Lowndes