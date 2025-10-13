Queen Katharine Academy Sixth Formers raise £3,958.88 for Anna’s Hope charity

Sixth Form students from Queen Katharine Academy have successfully raised an impressive £3,958.88 in support of Anna’s Hope, a local charity dedicated to helping children and young people affected by brain tumours. The students took part in the Anna’s Hope 5km Fun Run on Sunday 12 October, wearing bright yellow Minions hats and goggles.

The students took part in the event with enthusiasm, receiving lots of cheers from the watching crowds for their colourful head gear! Their efforts not only raised vital funds but also helped shine a spotlight on the life-changing work Anna’s Hope carries out. The charity provides rehabilitation support for children and young people who have undergone brain surgery or treatment for brain tumours, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and care.

The students rallied support from friends, family, and the wider academy community to raise funds for the charity’s Fun Run, which is part of Peterborough’s annual Great Eastern Run.

Damon Lewis, Head of Sixth Form and Assistant Principal, Queen Katharine Academy, said:“We are incredibly proud of our students for their commitment and compassion. Their efforts raised a significant amount of money for Anna’s Hope, while also highlighting the importance of supporting children and families facing unimaginable challenges.”

Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, expressed her gratitude for the funds raised: “We are truly touched by the generosity and enthusiasm of the students at Queen Katharine Academy. Their support will make a real difference to the lives of children and young people who are facing the challenges of brain tumour recovery. It’s inspiring to see young people take action to help others in such a meaningful and creative way.”

The donation will go directly toward Anna’s Hope’s further development of specialist neuro-rehabilitation services, making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people across the region. If you would like to donate, please click here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/qkasixthformandstaff?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL

For more information about Anna’s Hope and how to support their mission, visit www.annashope.co.uk.