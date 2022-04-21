Butcher Bayley Architects (BBA) won a gold accreditation after making a four day working week a permanent feature of office life for the company’s growing team.

Directors and co-founders Luke Butcher and Carrie Bayley started trialling the new working week in August 2020 as part of the national Four Day Week Campaign.

Luke Butcher, said: “I think the Covid pandemic challenged a lot of our ideas about traditional ways of working – at a company level and as a society.

The team at Yaxley-based Butcher Bayley architects which has just secured a gold accreditation after cutting its working week to four days- with no cuts to staff pay.

“We decided to embrace the change and look at how we could cement a good work-life balance for our team.

“We saw positive results within the team and are one of only two architecture practices to be gold accredited.

Luke added: “We’ve been thrilled with the results so far – our employees have more time for themselves, their friends and family and we’re still delivering great work on projects for our clients.”

Butcher Bayley Architects, which saw its Copper House project shortlisted in the Royal Institute of British Architects’ East Awards, is among a number of companies to opt for a four day working week.

Peterborough insurance company, iGO4, announced recently it has moved to a four day working week after seeing benefits for staff.

The Four Day Week Campaign aims to shake up the traditional approach to nine-to-five working. The gold accreditation represents the successful implementation of a permanent 32 hour (or less) four-day week, with a drop of hours and no loss of pay.