More than 100 jobs are to be created over the next 12 months at the Peterborough-based digital insurance business, iGO4.

The company, in Staniland Way, has announced a new recruitment drive after it achieved record sales during the last financial year.

Applications are already open for a number of roles based at the company’s headquarters, which include options for hybrid working and a newly-introduced four-day working week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Munro, chief executive and founder of iGO4.

The company says it is looking to recruit the best talent to be part of rapidly growing insurance brands, iGO4, Darwin and WiseDriving, with opportunities for contact centre agents, pricing analysts, test engineers and training roles.

It says additional roles will become available throughout the year.

Matt Munro, chief executive and founder, said: “We’ve had record months for January and February this year, seen more customers than ever taking out policies with us, and are set to launch new brands and propositions to market.

“As a result, we’re looking for additional talent to join our team and we’re keen to meet people who share our values and have a passion for helping customers - experience in insurance isn’t essential as we offer extensive training and support.

iGO4 House in Staniland Way, Peterborough.

He added: “The four-day week and hybrid model is working really well. We have a 100 per cent sign-up rate.”

“Our colleagues are reporting they feel more refreshed thanks to a better, more flexible work-life balance.

“We also know it’s created a buzz in Peterborough as we’re one of the first businesses in the UK to adopt it and we’re looking forward to welcoming new colleagues over the coming year.”

For more details and to apply, visit the iGO4 Careers website: www.igo4careers.co.uk/