Butcher Bayley Architects, in London Road, has been shortlisted by The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) for its copper clad extension of a mid-terrace house in the Mill Road Conservation Area in Cambridge.

It is the smallest project recognised among 22 buildings that have been chosen for the RIBA East Awards.

It will be competing against big names and projects in architecture such as the redesign of Magdalene College Library and Ely Museum.

Luke Butcher.

Luke Butcher, director and co-founder of Butcher Bayley Architects, said: “We’re honoured to have been recognised by such a prestigious institution.

“Copper House is a project we’re really proud of and to get an award from RIBA would be an amazing achievement for us.

“We had a positive year last year – despite the challenges facing us all, in the form of Covid, and the industry, where supply chain issues have presented difficulties – and we’re excited about the possibilities in 2022.

He added: “We look forward to taking the RIBA judges around our project and finding out the results in the spring.”

The Copper House extension designed by Butcher Bayley of Yaxley.

The shortlisting comes at a good time for Butcher Bayley Architects, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in November by redesigning its office space. Over the five years, the business, which was co-founded by Carrie Bayley, has overseen £13.2 million worth of construction on 65 projects. The practice has grown significantly in the last two years with four staff joining.

The team oversaw £6 million of construction projects in 2021.