Fundraiser started to help friends and family of man killed in explosion complete his final wish
A man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice following the incident
A fundraising campaign to help the friends and family of a man killed in an explosion last month fulfill his final wish has been set up.
Vincent Markham (52), died at his home in Farrow Road, Whaplode Drove, on August 7, following reports of the fire.
Most Popular
The online fundraising campaign has already raised more than £800, which will be spent on funeral expense.
Simone Elderkin, Vincent’s daughter, who set up the campaign, said: “Not only has his family lost their beloved father, grandad, brother and son but also we have lost any memory of him in the fire too.
"We have decided to set this up so we can give him the send off he would have wanted and truly deserved so that he can finally be at peace with his sister.”
Sam Church, (36), of Acacia Avenue in Spalding has been charged with the murder of Vincent, and perverting the course of justice.
He appeared in court at the end of August.
Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident CCTV or dashcam is urged to contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:
You can call officers on 101 quoting incident number 43 of 7 August.You can email: [email protected] incident number 43 of 7 August in the subject line.To donate to the fundraising campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/vincent-markhams-final-wish