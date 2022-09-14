Fundraiser started to help friends and family of man killed in explosion complete his final wish

A fundraising campaign to help the friends and family of a man killed in an explosion last month fulfill his final wish has been set up.

Vincent Markham (52), died at his home in Farrow Road, Whaplode Drove, on August 7, following reports of the fire.

Vincent Markham

The online fundraising campaign has already raised more than £800, which will be spent on funeral expense.

Simone Elderkin, Vincent’s daughter, who set up the campaign, said: “Not only has his family lost their beloved father, grandad, brother and son but also we have lost any memory of him in the fire too.

"We have decided to set this up so we can give him the send off he would have wanted and truly deserved so that he can finally be at peace with his sister.”

Sam Church, (36), of Acacia Avenue in Spalding has been charged with the murder of Vincent, and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared in court at the end of August.

