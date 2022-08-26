Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged with murder following an explosion at a house near Spalding.

Sam Church, (36), of Acacia Avenue in Spalding has been charged with the murder of Vincent Markham and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Lincolnshire Police said Mr Markham, aged 52, died as a result of an assault at a property in Farrow Road, at Whaplode Drove, on 7 August.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Farrow Road, Whaplode Drove earlier this month

Emergency services were called to the property following reports of an explosion at the home at about 1am.

Mr Markham died at the scene, and police said ‘100 per cent’ of the home was destroyed in the incident.

Church was taken to hospital following the incident and was arrested whilst there. He remained under arrest, and with police guard until his release from hospital, where he was taken into police detention.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 26 August.)

Vincent Markham died in the incident

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to contact them:

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident CCTV or dashcam should contact officers in one of the following ways: