Man charged with murder following explosion at house
Sam Church charged with killing Vincent Markham and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
A man has been charged with murder following an explosion at a house near Spalding.
Sam Church, (36), of Acacia Avenue in Spalding has been charged with the murder of Vincent Markham and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Lincolnshire Police said Mr Markham, aged 52, died as a result of an assault at a property in Farrow Road, at Whaplode Drove, on 7 August.
Most Popular
-
1
Spalding man becomes one of first people to be jailed for new domestic abuse strangulation offence
-
2
Teenage girls with links to Peterborough go missing from their home
-
3
Police launch manhunt after series of knifepoint robberies in Peterborough underpasses
-
4
Councillor's fears over car cruise event in Peterborough this weekend
-
5
Posh fan left Fulham fan with bleed on the brain after attack following Championship match
Emergency services were called to the property following reports of an explosion at the home at about 1am.
Mr Markham died at the scene, and police said ‘100 per cent’ of the home was destroyed in the incident.
Church was taken to hospital following the incident and was arrested whilst there. He remained under arrest, and with police guard until his release from hospital, where he was taken into police detention.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 26 August.)
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to contact them:
Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident CCTV or dashcam should contact officers in one of the following ways:
You can call 101 quoting incident number 43 of 7 August.You can email: [email protected] incident number 43 of 7 August in the subject line.If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online