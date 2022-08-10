Man arrested on suspicion of murder following 'explosion' at Spalding bungalow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an ‘explosion’ at a bungalow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an explosion at a bungalow in Farrow Road, at 1.03am on Sunday, August 7.

Vincent Markham, 52, of Farrow Road, died at the scene. A joint investigation was launched with police and fire and rescue.

Vincent Markham died at the scene of the blaze

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the incident, police said the bungalow had suffered 100% damage.’

A man, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the investigation is progressing.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Markham’s family.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we are trying to piece together what has happened.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around the time the incident took place, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of this area, to contact us. We would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation and would encourage them to call us or to report information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder, and he remains under arrest at this time.

“We remain in the local community carrying out enquiries and providing support to the local community."

Another man who is thought to have been passing by the property and offered his help suffered burn injuries, and needed medical treatment.

Lincolnshire Police have not provided an update on the man’s condition.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they have about the incident.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident CCTV or dashcam should contact Lincolnshire police in one of the following ways:

You can call officers on 101 quoting incident number 43 of 7 August.

You can email: [email protected] incident number 43 of 7 August in the subject line.