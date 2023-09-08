Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The successful opening of Peterborough’s £30 million university has put one of its founding organisations in pole position for a prestigious honour.

The on-time and on-budget completion of ARU Peterborough, in Bishop’s Road, in the summer last year has been heralded as a ‘significant achievement’ for Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now ARU has been shortlisted for the University of the Year accolade at the Times Higher Education (THE) 2023 awards in recognition of an ‘exceptional performance during the 2021-22 academic year’ – a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was still causing disruption,

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful completion of ARU Peterborough last year has been recognised as a 'significant achievement' for one of its founding organisation, Anglia Ruskin University, which has now been shortlisted for a national award.

It is up against the University of York and the University of Exeter with the winners to be announced on December 7.

ARU has also been shortlisted in two other categories, which are Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community Award – for the creation of ARU Peterborough - and Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Anglia Ruskin University was part of a unique partnership with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council, which oversaw the completion of the first teaching building at ARU Peterborough ready to welcome its first students last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating a university had been a dream of Peterborough business and civic leaders for decades and they were determined its curriculum should be shaped locally to equip local people with the skills needed by local employers.

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of ARU, said: “ARU’s achievements in 2021-22 included the realisation of major projects and our best-ever global rankings, delivering on our mission to serve our region and transform lives through innovative, inclusive and entrepreneurial education and research.

“ARU Peterborough is a perfect example of this. It realises a 40-year ambition to establish a university for Peterborough, which has been a long-term Higher Education ‘cold spot’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"ARU Peterborough will play a pivotal role in transforming the city, providing the skills local employers need and bringing life-changing opportunities to its students.