Many of the first students to enrol at Peterborough’s new £30 million university live within the area postcode, new figures show.

Officials at ARU Peterborough, which opened for the first time a fortnight ago, says that 47 per cent of the initial cohort of students come from within the PE region, covering all of Peterborough as well as out into the Fens, parts of Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

It means the university, off Bishops Road, is achieving one of the main goals of its founders - to be a means to improving the work skills of local people.

ARU Peterborough, which expects to have 12,500 students in eight years, is currently offering 27 courses, covering a range of science, health and technology subjects with the curriculum created after discussions with almost 200 local employers.

Signalling its commitment to invest in the best facilities, the university has equipped the nursing department with £10,500 patient mannequins that have moving eyes, temperature charges, heart beat and which can also make sounds. Also on the way is a £43,000 mannequin that can replicate giving birth.

Angela, a former emergency nurse, said: “It creates a training environment for students that is as realistic as possible.”

The busy makeshift hospital ward within the university show how much demand there is for a career in nursing.

But many other business orientated courses are also proving a hit with students.

Kazim Raffiq-Fazal (18) who lives in the Eastgate part of the city, has just embarked on a degree in applied computer science.

He said: “It is a great - I didn’t want to commute or live in a student flat so a university in Peterborough is ideal.

“The course and the university are great and it is going really well.”

Romanian born Ludmala Vreme (25) a mum of two who is studying for a marketing degree, said it is very challenging

“We had been living in London but there are massive opportunities here. We won’t be leaving Peterborough.”

Tilly Davis (18) lives in Peterborough and works at The Boathouse, in Thorpe Meadows, has enrolled on a business management degree.

She said: “I wanted to stay close to home but also wanted a degree and the university popped up.

“I’m really drawn to a career in human resources.”

Tyler Clues (20) who lives in Peterborough, is working towards a marketing degree and said: “I’m really enjoying it. I hope to get a job with a company in Peterborough.”

Georgia Young, an adviser with the Students’ Union, said that university life would be about lots more than lecturers and study.

She said: “There has been loads of interest from the students for the creation of a range of societies from beekeeping, roof gardening, drag racing, paddle boarding and video gaming as well as a large number of sports and political groups.

“It is early days and can take some time to get these societies set up - it can’t happen overnight but it won’t be long before it will seem like we have been here forever.

“The great thing is that we have a vast array of students here from individuals of all ages, families, single parents and lots of them are home grown.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Life at ARU Peterborough ARU Peterborough marketing student Ludmala Vreme Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Life at ARU Peterborough ARU Peterborough student Kasim Raffiq-Fazal using the reading room. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Life at ARU Peterborough ARU Peterborough Students' Union advisor Becky Holmes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Life at ARU Peterborough ARU Peterborough Students' Union advisor Georgia Young Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales