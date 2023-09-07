Watch more videos on Shots!

A third phase expansion of Peterborough’s £30 million university is on schedule to be completed in a year, it has been revealed.

Construction of the new addition to the campus off Bishop’s Road began in June and already the shell of the building is taking shape.

An ARU Peterborough spokesman said: “Phase three is currently on schedule to open on time in autumn 2024 and is making excellent progress.

The third phase of ARU Peterborough, which will include a publicly accessible Living Lab, is taking shape.

“The site has public viewing areas and local pupils have been visiting the site to find out about careers in the construction industry.”

The third phase includes extra teaching facilities and a publicly accessible Living Lab, which will be used to stimulate and inspire more people into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) sectors.