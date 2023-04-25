News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
5 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
6 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Innovative employers expected to soon move into £16.7 million research and innovation centre at ARU Peterborough

First arrivals expected later this year

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST

Hopes are growing that cutting-edge companies will soon start to move into Peterborough university’s new £16.7 million research and innovation hub.

University officials say discussions are currently in progress with a number of potential tenants and the first could arrive later this year at the three storey centre that stands next to the main university building that opened to students last September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority said: “There has been healthy interest in all three floors of the building, which has been marketed nationally and locally.

The entrance to ARU Peterborough with the research and innovation centre to the right.The entrance to ARU Peterborough with the research and innovation centre to the right.
The entrance to ARU Peterborough with the research and innovation centre to the right.
Most Popular

"Discussions with prospective tenants remain commercially sensitive.

"It is anticipated that once internal fit out works have been completed, tenants will be occupying the building later in 2023.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The research and development hub is the second phase of ARU Peterborough. Construction began in November 2021 and was completed early this year.

The three storey building has 14 suites but tenants are able to lease several of the suites as one unit.

Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.
Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.

Once fully occupied, it is likely about 200 people will work from the centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre is a joint venture between the Combined Authority, which has contributed £13.77 million through the Government’s Getting Building Fund and Peterborough’s triple Queen’s Award winning 3D printing specialists Photocentric, which has contributed £3 million.

The company was to have been the anchor tenant but no longer plans to move in.

The spokesperson said: “The building will be used for innovative research and development, support businesses and new jobs, help develop higher skills, and will forge links with the wider academic activities at ARU Peterborough.

Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.
Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The research hub in pictures
Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire