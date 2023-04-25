Hopes are growing that cutting-edge companies will soon start to move into Peterborough university’s new £16.7 million research and innovation hub.

University officials say discussions are currently in progress with a number of potential tenants and the first could arrive later this year at the three storey centre that stands next to the main university building that opened to students last September.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority said: “There has been healthy interest in all three floors of the building, which has been marketed nationally and locally.

The entrance to ARU Peterborough with the research and innovation centre to the right.

"Discussions with prospective tenants remain commercially sensitive.

"It is anticipated that once internal fit out works have been completed, tenants will be occupying the building later in 2023.”

The research and development hub is the second phase of ARU Peterborough. Construction began in November 2021 and was completed early this year.

The three storey building has 14 suites but tenants are able to lease several of the suites as one unit.

Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.

Once fully occupied, it is likely about 200 people will work from the centre.

The centre is a joint venture between the Combined Authority, which has contributed £13.77 million through the Government’s Getting Building Fund and Peterborough’s triple Queen’s Award winning 3D printing specialists Photocentric, which has contributed £3 million.

The company was to have been the anchor tenant but no longer plans to move in.

The spokesperson said: “The building will be used for innovative research and development, support businesses and new jobs, help develop higher skills, and will forge links with the wider academic activities at ARU Peterborough.

Inside the Research and Development Centre at ARU Peterborough.

